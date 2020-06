Amenities

in unit laundry extra storage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Well kept 2-Bedroom row home in the heart of Chambersburg. Features a Living Room with wall to wall carpeting, Dining Room, Kitchen, Full Bathroom and Mud Room that opens up to fenced-in back yard with shed and alley access. The 2nd floor features 2 nice sized Bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and access to finished attic (no heat but perfect for storage). Basement allows for additional storage and includes a washer and dryer for tenant use. Located near public transportation and major highways. Water/Sewer is included in rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas.