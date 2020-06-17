815 Schley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor. Take advantage of the convenience of having a direct entry to your garage on less desirable days. Enjoy your favorite beverage on this semi-private balcony. All bedrooms have two closets and are on the third floor. The master bedroom has an en suite that connects also to the hallway. The third bedroom has an extra alcove perfect for an office or a study nook. There are plenty of parking for your guests, a basketball court, tennis court, playground and an in-ground swimming pool. Located 1.8 miles from Route 9, 4.7 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 5.5 miles from Brick Township. Perfect for commuters. Only 1 pet allowe