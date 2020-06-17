All apartments in Toms River
Find more places like 815 Schley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toms River, NJ
/
815 Schley Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:54 PM

815 Schley Avenue

815 Schley Avenue · (732) 290-5236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Toms River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor. Take advantage of the convenience of having a direct entry to your garage on less desirable days. Enjoy your favorite beverage on this semi-private balcony. All bedrooms have two closets and are on the third floor. The master bedroom has an en suite that connects also to the hallway. The third bedroom has an extra alcove perfect for an office or a study nook. There are plenty of parking for your guests, a basketball court, tennis court, playground and an in-ground swimming pool. Located 1.8 miles from Route 9, 4.7 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 5.5 miles from Brick Township. Perfect for commuters. Only 1 pet allowe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Schley Avenue have any available units?
815 Schley Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 815 Schley Avenue have?
Some of 815 Schley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Schley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
815 Schley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Schley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Schley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 815 Schley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 815 Schley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 815 Schley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Schley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Schley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 815 Schley Avenue has a pool.
Does 815 Schley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 815 Schley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Schley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Schley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Schley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Schley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 815 Schley Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave
Toms River, NJ 08753
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr
Toms River, NJ 08753
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd
Toms River, NJ 08753

Similar Pages

Toms River 1 BedroomsToms River 2 Bedrooms
Toms River Apartments with BalconyToms River Apartments with Parking
Toms River Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ
South Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity