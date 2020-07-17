2310 The Plaza

Amenities

walk in closets pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities pool

RARELY AVAILABLE Corner unit with room for everyone! The first floor offers a master suite with walk in closet, luxurious bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Cathedral ceilings add to the bright, expansive living room which separates the master from the rest of the apartment. Open kitchen with Viking/SubZero appliances enjoys the natural light from the living room view. 2nd bedroom also has ample closet space, 10' ceilings, and a generously sized bath in the hall right outside the door. Full sized w/d inside the unit included. Enjoy the famous Plaza amenities this summer!