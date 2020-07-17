All apartments in Tenafly
2310 The Plaza
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:27 PM

2310 The Plaza

2310 The Plz · (201) 894-8004
Location

2310 The Plz, Tenafly, NJ 07670
Tenafly

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
RARELY AVAILABLE Corner unit with room for everyone! The first floor offers a master suite with walk in closet, luxurious bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Cathedral ceilings add to the bright, expansive living room which separates the master from the rest of the apartment. Open kitchen with Viking/SubZero appliances enjoys the natural light from the living room view. 2nd bedroom also has ample closet space, 10' ceilings, and a generously sized bath in the hall right outside the door. Full sized w/d inside the unit included. Enjoy the famous Plaza amenities this summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 The Plaza have any available units?
2310 The Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tenafly, NJ.
Is 2310 The Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2310 The Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 The Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 2310 The Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tenafly.
Does 2310 The Plaza offer parking?
No, 2310 The Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 2310 The Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 The Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 The Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 2310 The Plaza has a pool.
Does 2310 The Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2310 The Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 The Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 The Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 The Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 The Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
