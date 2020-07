20 Forest Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

A TRUE OASIS! RICH IN HISTORY, THIS HOME IS BY FAR ONE OF TENAFLY'S MOST SPECTACULAR PROPERTIES. THE EVERETT-DUNN HOUSE, 7BR/6.5BTH SWISS CHALET-STYLE HOME WAS DESIGNED BY FAMED ARCHITECT RICHARD MORRIS HUNT, NOTED FOR WORKS INCL. THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART & CARNEGIE HALL. THE HOME'S 'MUSEUM-QUALITY' ARCHITECTURE AS WELL AS ITS LEADED WINDOWS & DOORS HV BEEN LOVINGLY MAINTAINED. THIS HOME SPANS 6600+ SF ON 4 LEVELS & SITS ON 3/4AC. OF PVT GROUNDS ON TENAFLY'S EAST HILL. AN ENTERTAINERS DREAM, THE 1ST FLR INCL. FORMAL LIVING & BANQUET-SIZED DINING RMS, LIBRARY W/HUMIDOR, FAMILY RM. & 3 FPLCS. THE KITCHEN BOASTS TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES, W/LG. SUNNY BREAKFAST RM & ACCESS TO STONE PATIO W/OUTDOOR KITCHEN/GAS GRILL. OFFICE, DEN, & LAUNDRY ROUND OUT THE 1ST FLR. MULTIPLE ACCESS POINTS LEAD TO THE PVT. BACKYARD OASIS W/IN-GROUND HTD POOL. THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN THE BEST OF ALL WORLDS, PRIME LOCATION, APPROX. 7MI TO NYC, WITH TOP-RATED SCHOOLS For Sale MLS 20022268