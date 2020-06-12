/
3 bedroom apartments
141 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stratford, NJ
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5813429)
731 W. Wood Ave
731 West Wood Avenue, Somerdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 293425 Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bungalow with enclosed front porch and large back yard. Property is in a great location 2 blocks from Sterling High School.
1709 BRIARWOOD DRIVE
1709 Briarwood Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
Wow! Check out this updated and well maintained property in the desirable Broadmoor neighborhood.
11 N CARLTON STREET
11 North Carlton Street, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1920 sqft
Spacious Upstairs unit in Lindenwold .. . 3bedrooms/ 1 bath.. Large Rooms. Living Room . Ample storage space. Laundry Room w/ washer and dryer. Eat in Kitchen. Off street parking. Near bus lines and shopping. Walking distance to Speed Line.
901 BENTLEY ROAD
901 Bentley Road, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful property in Eldorado Hills. This home has been remodeled with many updates. House sits on a large fenced corner property in this quiet neighborhood. Features brand new appliances, new flooring and a fresh coat of paint .
100 SHERBROOK BOULEVARD
100 Sherbrook Boulevard, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1552 sqft
MOVE-IN READY!!! BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 1 full, 1 half Bath Home, located in well-established neighborhood, near Parks, Schools, Shopping and easy transportation. This home has plenty to offer.
136 WALNUT AVENUE
136 Walnut Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1976 sqft
3bedroom unit. 1 full bath + extra bonus room, Living room and eat in kitchen. Neutral d~cor. Minutes to major roadways and Atco train station. NO AC/NO WASHER DRYER/NO PETS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. Rental application in Assoc. documents
135 1ST AVENUE
135 1st Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ
Come see this adorable, newly redone cape cod house! Walk in the front door and be amazed at the light in the room. This has been freshly painted, has new carpeting, updated kitchen and baths and is ready for the next new owner to just move right in.
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1039 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.
92 Roosevelt Ave
92 Roosevelt Ave, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
92 Roosevelt Ave - Property Id: 279769 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279769 Property Id 279769 (RLNE5813433)
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.
36 Yorkshire
36 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
3 bedroom 1 baths. Recently updated. Home is currently being renovated and will be available June 8th. Walking distance to community park and public transportation.
9 Brantley Way
9 Brantley Way, Camden County, NJ
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Voorhees, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2.
48 FURMAN DRIVE
48 Furman Drive, Glendora, NJ
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home in Gloucester Township, backing to green acres. This fabulous split-level home features an all-new eat-in kitchen, dining, Living Room, Family & gorgeous sun-room overlooking the pool & woods.
129 ELLIS STREET
129 Ellis Street, Haddonfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1296 sqft
Open floor plan and totally renovated last year! Great Room concept allows you to watch TV (above a wood burning fireplace) while cooking in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the first level.
33 HERITAGE ROAD
33 Heritage Road, Haddonfield, NJ
Great rental in Haddonfield. All newly refinished with a large addition. Finished basement.
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
105 SIMI COURT
105 Simi Court, Ashland, NJ
Welcome to this Beautiful home on the East side of Cherry Hill. This exclusive home is on a very quiet street. This home is vey spacious and has an open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight.
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
great home lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and basement . deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street , great blue ribbon awarded schools close to patico train to phila . and close to shopping .
201 HADDON AVE UNIT A
201 Haddon Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 HADDON AVE UNIT A in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
