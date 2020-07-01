/
3 bedroom apartments
524 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.
322 KINGS CROFT
322 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1652 sqft
This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer.
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Golden Triangle
900 BEECHWOOD AVENUE
900 Beechwood Avenue, Golden Triangle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1032 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom, 2 bath totally updated home in coveted Cherry Hill. 1st floor features living room with vaulted ceilings, dining room, 2 bedrooms , high end kitchen and laundry room.
72 WINDSOR
72 Windsor Mews, Ellisburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2082 sqft
Great Town home in a great location!! Over 2,000 square feet of living! One of the largest in Windsor Mews! Beautifully Updated Kitchen and bathrooms!! Move in ready. Nice size rooms! Large two story living room makes it bright and open.
6 CARLTON ROAD
6 Carlton Road, Kingston Estates, NJ
Come see this incredible house! Over 4500 square feet! This unique Custom built home features a grand 2 story entry with curved stair case and stunning chandelier. Marble entry leads to a formal living room .
Parkview at Collingswood
700 Browning Road, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1486 sqft
This community's residents stay in shape with a pool, gym, and tennis court. Their spacious floor plans feature either a patio or balcony. Knight Park playground and Cooper River Lake are both nearby.
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1355 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Fairview
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package. The hardwood floors downstairs have been freshly refinished and are beautiful.
Fairview
2698 N Congress
2698 North Congress Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Large 3 bedroom in Fairview Village - This is a large 3 bedroom with lots of features which make it a great place to live. It has a full bath on both the first and second floors.
Parkside
1461 Wildwood Ave
1461 Wildwood Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 beds 1bath FULLY ELECTRIC HOUSE - Amazing 3 beds 1bath FULLY ELECTRIC HOUSE No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795467)
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodcrest Cherry Hill - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen w/ Granite countertop Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard (fenced in) Garage More pictures coming soon.
401 KIRBY WAY
401 Kirby Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1678 sqft
Welcome Home. This end unit has many updates. New engineered wood floor throughout the unit. Freshly painted and newer appliances. Very desired community with many amenities. Minutes from major highways, shopping, entertainment and center city.
139 PARK PLACE
139 Park Place, Audubon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1985 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 1st floor unit in Audubon Manor. This 2 bedroom features a den which could be used as a 3rd bedroom, an oversized dining room, and garage space! The screened in porch is a wonderful sitting area on this quiet street.
512 RICHEY AVENUE
512 Richey Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1065 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom one and a half bath home for rent in Collingswood's Theatre District. Modern upgraded kitchen with oak cabinets and tile floor. First floor half bath features a tile floor and laundry.
Richmond
2531 E INDIANA AVENUE
2531 East Indiana Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1074 sqft
Owners are looking for tenants who will appreciate the character and charm of this Port Richmond home, and someone who will take care of it like the home deserves. You will know how special it is when you open the door.
303 OSWEGO CT
303 Oswego Court, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 story in highly desirable Stonegate development in Mount Laurel. Will be available 6/1/2020. Tenant pays all utilities, Landlord pays HOA and taxes.
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.
1405 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
1405 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1820 sqft
Welcome to this multilevel townhouse in the Eagle Point neighborhood. Cathedral ceilings makes this unit bright and open. This property is well maintained and has an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar area. The living room has a cozy fireplace.
Fairview
3062 ALABAMA ROAD
3062 Alabama Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Check out this beautiful brick unit 3 bedrooms 1 bath two-story home! Included is a full basement and a fenced backyard! This beautiful home is also up for sale MLS NJCD390422! Let's go before it's too late!
1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.
Harrowgate
2228 E VENANGO STREET
2228 East Venango Street, Philadelphia, PA
Welcome home, to 2228 East Venango! This beautiful 2400 Square foot home features 5 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms! Upon entering the home you will notice how spacious and open each room, starting with the living area.
