63 SWING BRIDGE LN

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features. Lower level - Grand foyer w/ crown molding and gleaming hardwood flrs lead you to open spacious LR w/gas FP and DR w/recessed lighting. Plenty of Natural Light, Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, 42" Cabinets, Corian counter tops that leads to utility room and garage. Upper level - Master suite w/walk in closet, jetted tub & stall shower. Laundry rm, lovely peaceful view of canal from your bdrms. Conveniently located for Train, bus, Rt.287/22, Schools, downtown, shopping, Jog/Bike Trails - All just around the corner. A beautiful setting to enjoy your lifestyle in the heart of the town.