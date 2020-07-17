All apartments in South Bound Brook
South Bound Brook, NJ
63 SWING BRIDGE LN
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:26 AM

63 SWING BRIDGE LN

63 Swing Bridge Ln · (732) 560-0200
Location

63 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ 08880
South Bound Brook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features. Lower level - Grand foyer w/ crown molding and gleaming hardwood flrs lead you to open spacious LR w/gas FP and DR w/recessed lighting. Plenty of Natural Light, Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, 42" Cabinets, Corian counter tops that leads to utility room and garage. Upper level - Master suite w/walk in closet, jetted tub & stall shower. Laundry rm, lovely peaceful view of canal from your bdrms. Conveniently located for Train, bus, Rt.287/22, Schools, downtown, shopping, Jog/Bike Trails - All just around the corner. A beautiful setting to enjoy your lifestyle in the heart of the town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 SWING BRIDGE LN have any available units?
63 SWING BRIDGE LN has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 SWING BRIDGE LN have?
Some of 63 SWING BRIDGE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 SWING BRIDGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
63 SWING BRIDGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 SWING BRIDGE LN pet-friendly?
No, 63 SWING BRIDGE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bound Brook.
Does 63 SWING BRIDGE LN offer parking?
Yes, 63 SWING BRIDGE LN offers parking.
Does 63 SWING BRIDGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 SWING BRIDGE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 SWING BRIDGE LN have a pool?
No, 63 SWING BRIDGE LN does not have a pool.
Does 63 SWING BRIDGE LN have accessible units?
No, 63 SWING BRIDGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 63 SWING BRIDGE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 SWING BRIDGE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 SWING BRIDGE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 SWING BRIDGE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
