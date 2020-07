Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage extra storage furnished

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained 3-yr old end-unit townhouse, FURNISHED with modern furniture! Granite counter top, hardwood floor, carpet upstairs, and a full unfinished daylight basement for extra storage. 2-car garage - highly sought after in this development. Minutes to the award winning Montgomery schools, as well as the numerous private schools in the Princeton/Montgomery area. Absolutely no pets. Available starting 8/1/2020