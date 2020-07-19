All apartments in Somers Point
81 W Laurel Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:49 AM

81 W Laurel Dr

81 West Laurel Drive · (609) 287-4874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 West Laurel Drive, Somers Point, NJ 08244
Fairways

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is an adorable 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch home in the Fairways in Somers Point. Hardwood Floors through much of the home, Tile in Kitchen and Dining Room. 3rd bedroom currently used as TV room/Office. Sliding Door added in Dining Room leads to the deck at the fully fenced yard. Small shed for lawn equip. 2 yr old HVAC w/Central Air and new roof. Full size Washer/Dryer in utility room with a side exit door. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water/sewer, electric and gas. Good credit needed, proof of income at a minimum 2 1/2 X the rent amount. Tenant responsible for lawn and gardens. Listing agent to screen the applicants prepare the lease and manage the property. No pets and no smoking is permitted inside the rental property. $35 application fee per adult 18 yrs or older. Available on or before 9/30/2020. Minutes to Ocean City and the Parkway for travel to all destinations North and South. 24 Hr. Notice needed for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 W Laurel Dr have any available units?
81 W Laurel Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81 W Laurel Dr have?
Some of 81 W Laurel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 W Laurel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
81 W Laurel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 W Laurel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 81 W Laurel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somers Point.
Does 81 W Laurel Dr offer parking?
No, 81 W Laurel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 81 W Laurel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 W Laurel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 W Laurel Dr have a pool?
No, 81 W Laurel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 81 W Laurel Dr have accessible units?
No, 81 W Laurel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 81 W Laurel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 W Laurel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 W Laurel Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 81 W Laurel Dr has units with air conditioning.
