81 W Laurel Dr

This is an adorable 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch home in the Fairways in Somers Point. Hardwood Floors through much of the home, Tile in Kitchen and Dining Room. 3rd bedroom currently used as TV room/Office. Sliding Door added in Dining Room leads to the deck at the fully fenced yard. Small shed for lawn equip. 2 yr old HVAC w/Central Air and new roof. Full size Washer/Dryer in utility room with a side exit door. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water/sewer, electric and gas. Good credit needed, proof of income at a minimum 2 1/2 X the rent amount. Tenant responsible for lawn and gardens. Listing agent to screen the applicants prepare the lease and manage the property. No pets and no smoking is permitted inside the rental property. $35 application fee per adult 18 yrs or older. Available on or before 9/30/2020. Minutes to Ocean City and the Parkway for travel to all destinations North and South. 24 Hr. Notice needed for showings.