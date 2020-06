Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

Available for showing on Tuesday 6/09/2020 First floor Fox Chase condo. Kitchen overlooks nice sized LR featuring Wood Burning Fireplace. 12x10 Bedroom features large Walk in Closet. Fox Chase is a one bedroom condominium community with waking paths, Community Pool and Gym. Shopping & Dining at The Shoppes of Smithville is just across the street. Located in a country setting but just minutes away from Malls, Stockton University, ARMC, AC Casinos and our beautiful beaches.