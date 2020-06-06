25 WATERVIEW

Amenities

MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENT! Completely Renovated 1st Floor 1 BR Condo with all new stainless steel appliances in the custom designed Jenave Kitchen. The Spacious LR and dining area receives ample natural light and has access to the patio through sliding glass doors. Washer and Dryer in the unit. The bedroom is outfitted with side by side closets and the 2 additional closets in the unit provide for plenty of storage space. This beauty is located in the desirable Smithville Historic District. Minutes from boutique shops and dining. Short drive to AtlanticCare Hospital and Stockton University. Smithville Community Association includes access to 2 pools, bike trails, game room and basketball and tennis courts Tenant pays rent, gas, electric and water. Call today for an appointment, this one will not last. All applicants must complete application for background and credit check.