Smithville, NJ
25 WATERVIEW
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:00 PM

25 WATERVIEW

25 Waterview Drive · (609) 345-2062
Location

25 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ 08205

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
pool
tennis court
MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENT! Completely Renovated 1st Floor 1 BR Condo with all new stainless steel appliances in the custom designed Jenave Kitchen. The Spacious LR and dining area receives ample natural light and has access to the patio through sliding glass doors. Washer and Dryer in the unit. The bedroom is outfitted with side by side closets and the 2 additional closets in the unit provide for plenty of storage space. This beauty is located in the desirable Smithville Historic District. Minutes from boutique shops and dining. Short drive to AtlanticCare Hospital and Stockton University. Smithville Community Association includes access to 2 pools, bike trails, game room and basketball and tennis courts Tenant pays rent, gas, electric and water. Call today for an appointment, this one will not last. All applicants must complete application for background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 WATERVIEW have any available units?
25 WATERVIEW has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 WATERVIEW have?
Some of 25 WATERVIEW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 WATERVIEW currently offering any rent specials?
25 WATERVIEW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 WATERVIEW pet-friendly?
No, 25 WATERVIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smithville.
Does 25 WATERVIEW offer parking?
No, 25 WATERVIEW does not offer parking.
Does 25 WATERVIEW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 WATERVIEW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 WATERVIEW have a pool?
Yes, 25 WATERVIEW has a pool.
Does 25 WATERVIEW have accessible units?
No, 25 WATERVIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 25 WATERVIEW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 WATERVIEW has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 WATERVIEW have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 WATERVIEW does not have units with air conditioning.
