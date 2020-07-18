All apartments in Six Mile Run
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:01 AM

39 GALLOP LN

39 Gallop Lane · (908) 359-0893
Location

39 Gallop Lane, Six Mile Run, NJ 08873

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1689 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available Sept 1st. Welcome to the highly sought after Countryside community! This gorgeous townhouse-end unit has a full, finished basement that can be used as a home office, exercise and rec room. Easy luxury living at its best! The light-filled end-unit features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths with stylish upgrades/remodeling throughout. All Wood flooring and ceramic tiles on first and second floors. Upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Modernized bathrooms. Ample storage in basement and attached garage. Laundry in unit. Community living includes in-ground pool, tennis courts, club house, playground, basketball court, and scenic trails. Close proximity to NYC bus and train, restaurants, and shopping centers. No Pets. No Smoking. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

