39 GALLOP LN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available Sept 1st. Welcome to the highly sought after Countryside community! This gorgeous townhouse-end unit has a full, finished basement that can be used as a home office, exercise and rec room. Easy luxury living at its best! The light-filled end-unit features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths with stylish upgrades/remodeling throughout. All Wood flooring and ceramic tiles on first and second floors. Upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Modernized bathrooms. Ample storage in basement and attached garage. Laundry in unit. Community living includes in-ground pool, tennis courts, club house, playground, basketball court, and scenic trails. Close proximity to NYC bus and train, restaurants, and shopping centers. No Pets. No Smoking. A must see!