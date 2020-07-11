/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:03 AM
219 Apartments for rent in Short Hills, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Short Hills
116 WELLINGTON AVE
116 Wellington Avenue, Short Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
Renovated 3 bedroom and 2.1 bath Colonial in desirable Glenwood section of Short Hills, walk distance to school and trains. The home offers open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, arched doorways.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Short Hills
36 FARLEY PL
36 Farley Pl, Short Hills, NJ
Studio
$1,875
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 2nd floor Apartment, 1 bedroom with a finished attic that can be used as an office or 2nd bedroom, Brand New Eat in Kitchen with Stainless, Granite, Living Room, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer in the unit, Central air, 1 car parking during the day, at
Results within 1 mile of Short Hills
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Summit
11 UNION PL APT 2B
11 Union Pl, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 UNION PL APT 2B in Summit. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Summit
31 SHEFFIELD RD
31 Sheffield Road, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MID-CENTURY MODERN COOL! 3/4 bedroom, sun-splashed ranch in a fabulous Northside Summit location. Newly redone hardwood floors & renovated basement are just a few of the upgrades.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
348 Millburn Ave
348 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
Welcome to this rare & unique Loft-Style living opportunity. Come and preview this newly constructed Luxury apartment featuring 2 B/Rs, 2 BAs and located in the heart of Downtown Millburn.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Summit
1-3 LINCOLN AVE
1-3 Lincoln Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Summit
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Summit
49 Park Ave Unit 3
49 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED. Top floor unit with lots of natural light. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, quarts counters, stainless appliances. Recessed lighting w/dimmers. Oak flooring throughout. Full size washer and dryer,Two walk in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Chatham
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Larkin Circle
16 Larkin Cir, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Luxury 3 bedroom condominium rental located directly across from St. Barnabas hospital. Entire condo, including all bedrooms, comes partially furnished and includes washer and dryer inside.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Summit
15 Euclid Avenue
15 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Stunning & fully furnished, this 3 BR/1Bth unit is professionally-decorated, immaculate and just 2 blocks to downtown Summit. Flexible lease term available. Equipped with everything you might need. Bright and sunny, hardwood floors, central air.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
290 ESSEX ST
290 Essex St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated (2014) 1st floor unit in the heart of downtown Millburn. Walk to NYC MIdtown direct train, schools, shops, restaurants and more! Modern finishes, hw floors & shared back patio.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Summit
87 SUMMIT AVE
87 Summit Ave, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Summit, this recently renovated 3 Bed 1 full bath, is steps away from NJ Transit midtown direct train line to Newark, Hoboken or NYC. Ample living space with access from the front and rear of building.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
445 MORRIS AVE 8-A
445 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Move in condition second floor unit. Updated kitchen and bathroom, crown molding, freshly painted with generous room sizes. Washer /Dryer in unit. Close to NYC bus and train.Heat & Hot water included Landlord offering it furnished or unfurnished
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Chatham
55 SUMMIT AVE
55 Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully maintained & cared for 2 bedroom 2ndfl apt in a 2 family w/Eat-in-Kitchen w/newer SS appliances dishwasher, Gas Stove, & Refrigerator. Granite counter tops & plenty of maple cabinetry. CAC Newer stack-able washer/dryer in EIK.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Summit
23 EUCLID AVE UNIT 2
23 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Bright and sunny 1BR furnished rental equipped with everything you need. Available with flexible lease terms, short-term available. Two blocks to downtown Summit and the Midtown Direct train. Available 8/01/2020.
Results within 5 miles of Short Hills
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,020
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
21 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,027
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,259
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
4 Units Available
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,605
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,785
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
25 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,705
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,861
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
