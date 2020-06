Amenities

FEATURED LISTING...Be the first to enjoy this beautiful renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath ground floor unit in the heart of Seaside Park, brand new kitchen with new stainless steal appliances, brand new bathroom, and new washer and dryer. Great outdoor yard space, with storage closet and plenty of on street parking. Enjoy watching the sunsets at the bay beach and park, and a short walk to the ocean.NO PETS; NO SMOKING; NO VAPING