Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 AM

255 Apartments for rent in Sea Girt, NJ with parking

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available starting September 3, 2020. 2 week minimum 2 $10,000 per week. This off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
204 Beacon Boulevard
204 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Winter Rental available 9/19/20-5/15/21. Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage with eat in kitchen, living room, enclosed front porch and updated appliances. Just 2 blocks to the beach! Parking for 4 cars. No smoking!

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
512 New York Boulevard
512 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Stunning home 5 short blocks to beautiful Sea girt Beach! This home is only available from Aug 1st - August 15th only with a 2 week minimum. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths,Sleeps 10. Outdoor kitchen and flat screen.Great basement to entertain kids.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
2 New York Boulevard
2 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
ALREDY RENTED FOR AUGUST.BEST BEACH BLOCK LOCATION! OCEANSIDE & OCEANVIEWS! GORGEOUS STREET, ONE HOUSE IN FROM OCEAN & BOARDS. PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY PARKING, 4-LEVELS OF LIVING FOR SUMMER ENTERTAINING & ENJOYMENT.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
619 Ocean Avenue
619 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
OCEANFRONT BEACH RENTAL- NOW ONLY AVAILABLE 9/1 TO 9/7 FOR $12,000-Located on one of the most private and prestigious enclaves on the New Jersey Shore, ''The Crescent'' is hidden in the quiet beachside town of Sea Girt, a throwback to another time

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
105 The Terrace
105 The Terrace, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,900
4396 sqft
Wonderful Waterfront WEEKLY Rental avail 8/12 onward for $9,900/Week. Less than 100 yards to the beach.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
501 Beacon Boulevard
501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2037 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3,250/week (2-week minimum). Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot.

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
1003 Ocean Avenue
1003 Ocean Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
Private, Peaceful, Perfect ~ An amazing location for your vacation! A Spectacular Beach House Nestled in the Sand only accessible by a private lane. This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental. August $50,000 & September $35,000.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
417 Boston Boulevard
417 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
NOTE: Summer rental--this rental is available August 2 to 15 $7,000. per week/ $7,500. for Labor Day week)--Please give notice for showing.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
316 Washington Boulevard
316 Washington Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Summer in Sea Girt. This home is new to the rental market. Offering 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths you will have plenty of room to relax and enjoy your summer vacation.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
7 Philadelphia Boulevard
7 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
AVAILABLBE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST--BEST BEACH BLOCK!! QUIET DEAD-END STREET, DIRECT BEACH/BOARDWALK ACCESS, 2 HOUSES FROM BEACH. 3-LEVELS OF LIVING, FAMILY ROOM/KITCHEN OPEN TO REAR DECK/FOR OUTSIDE DINING, BBQ'G.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
633 Beacon Boulevard
633 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Make summer memories with the family that will last a lifetime in this cozy and charming coastal cottage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
8 Baltimore Boulevard
8 Baltimore Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great opportunity to spend time at Sea Shore in some of the best months. This home affords an open floor plan , generous sized rooms and direct access to the fabulous Sea Girt beaches.Available Sept 15 to May 15 2021.

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
3 Beacon Boulevard
3 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$57,500
SPECTACULAR AUGUST RENTAL AVAILABLE ~ Located a whisper away from the beach, boardwalk and concession stand on one of Sea Girts most lively streets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
410 Trenton Boulevard
410 Trenton Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
September rental only! Spend your September vacation in Sea Girt! This wonderful over-sized cape is just a short distance to the beach and town. The home has a newer eat-in-kitchen, 3 TV's, ping pong table, internet and wi-fi.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
316 New York Boulevard
316 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
HOUSE NOT AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER RENTAL Charming Beach cottage available for the winter. $1,800.00 Central location between the beach and town. Near Baltimore Park. Two first floor bedrooms and bath. Two second floor bedrooms and bath.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
303 Bell Place
303 Bell Place, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL available 9/1/20 to 6/30/21 for $2,500/month. This updated and expanded cape is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the quaint beach town of Sea Girt for the school year.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
637 Beacon Boulevard
637 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1680 sqft
Waterfront furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 to 5/21/21 for $2,200. Gorgeous water views and cool breezes from Wreck Pond. Enjoy the open family room with wood burning fireplace! Large deck overlooking the water has propane grill and table set.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
619 New York Boulevard
619 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
1360 sqft
Summer Rental avail 7/15/20 to 9/30/20 for $27K or $3,800 per week 7/15/20 to 8/15/20 and $3,000 per week 8/15/20 to 9/30/20. All utilities included. Just 6 blocks to the beach and 2 blocks to tennis courts and playground.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Girt

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1806 sqft
Rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous & modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, nautical fixtures...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sea Girt, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sea Girt apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

