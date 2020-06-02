2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD

Amenities

2 YEAR MIN LEASE NO EXCEPTIONS !! FURNISHINGS HAVE BEEN REMOVED. Pool & ground maintenance included. A Timeless, meticulous estate, 2 prime acs. Prestigious Million $, High Ridge location. Impressive 100' gallery w/marble flooring, Lib, grand FDR, LR, PR, inviting kit, naturally lit brkfst area and gracious, spacious MBR/FPL-MBTH, all on 1st fl. Luxurious baths! Walk out finished lower level features, new radiated flrs, Fpl/Spa/Sauna-BR/Fbth w/exterior exit, ideal for home office. Fenced rear grounds are 2nd to none, must be seen to be appreciated! Gorgeous very private, inground pool/falls-pool house/FPL/Fbth/Kit, a true paradise! Avail as lease purchase and sale @ $1888,888.