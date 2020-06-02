All apartments in Saddle River
Find more places like 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saddle River, NJ
/
2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:36 PM

2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD

2 Toboggan Ridge · (201) 334-5730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Toboggan Ridge, Saddle River, NJ 07458
Saddle River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
2 YEAR MIN LEASE NO EXCEPTIONS !! FURNISHINGS HAVE BEEN REMOVED. Pool & ground maintenance included. A Timeless, meticulous estate, 2 prime acs. Prestigious Million $, High Ridge location. Impressive 100' gallery w/marble flooring, Lib, grand FDR, LR, PR, inviting kit, naturally lit brkfst area and gracious, spacious MBR/FPL-MBTH, all on 1st fl. Luxurious baths! Walk out finished lower level features, new radiated flrs, Fpl/Spa/Sauna-BR/Fbth w/exterior exit, ideal for home office. Fenced rear grounds are 2nd to none, must be seen to be appreciated! Gorgeous very private, inground pool/falls-pool house/FPL/Fbth/Kit, a true paradise! Avail as lease purchase and sale @ $1888,888.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD have any available units?
2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD have?
Some of 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saddle River.
Does 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD offer parking?
No, 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD does not offer parking.
Does 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD have a pool?
Yes, 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD has a pool.
Does 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD have accessible units?
No, 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJRidgewood, NJWaldwick, NJWoodcliff Lake, NJPearl River, NYHawthorne, NJAirmont, NY
Nanuet, NYFranklin Lakes, NJSuffern, NYFair Lawn, NJPaterson, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJBergenfield, NJMaywood, NJTotowa, NJLodi, NJSloatsburg, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County CollegeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity