furnished apartments
29 Furnished Apartments for rent in Roselle, NJ
1 of 12
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Results within 5 miles of Roselle
1 of 32
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
1 of 16
Midtown Elizabeth
1 Unit Available
1080-1082 E GRAND ST
1080-1082 East Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious New Construction, 3 bed 2 bath apartment, in excellent location, close to train station, bus stops and major highways making commute to NYC or anywhere in New Jersey easy.
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
1010 GIFFORD CT
1010 Gifford Court, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office.
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
445 MORRIS AVE 8-A
445 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Move in condition. Renovated second floor unit with updated Kitchen and bathroom. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Heat and water included in rent. Minutes to NYC bus and Train . Landlord will rent furnished for an additional fee
Results within 10 miles of Roselle
Verified
1 of 23
$
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified
1 of 29
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 14
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
1 of 14
Graniteville
1 Unit Available
76 Wolkoff Lane
76 Wolkoff Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
778 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi level condo. 1 bedroom with loft, fully furnished.Just move right in! Tenant pays own utilities. Comes with 1 assigned parking space.
1 of 10
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
460 Crystal Ave 2
460 Crystal Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 WESTERLEIGH: 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 231494 WESTERLEIGH: six rooms 3 bedrooms full BATH gleaming hardwood floors throughout, formal living /dining rooms eat-in kitchen, wood cabinets ceramic tile floor, - full bath
1 of 3
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
4000 Hylan Blvd
4000 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1850 sqft
APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - APRIL 2020 . JUST READ THIS AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. IT IS AVAILABLE NOW.. G.K. - Staten Island NYC, HYLAN Blvd.
1 of 5
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
1 of 31
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
685 Lamont Avenue
685 Lamont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available.
1 of 11
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
516 AVENUE A
516 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious 3 1/2 bedroom semi furnished apartment. Very spacious and well throughout setup. Call today for an appointment.
1 of 9
Summit
1 Unit Available
7 Norwood Ave.
7 Norwood Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,950
600 sqft
Charming one BR, fully FURNISHED and decorated apartment on first floor, available long or short term. Open floor plan. Walking to downtown restaurants, shops and train. Washer/dryer in unit. Parking for one car. No PETS.
1 of 8
South Ironbound
1 Unit Available
135 DELANCY ST
135 Delancey Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FURNISHED APARTMENT ON EXCELLENT CONDITION IDEAL FOR 3 ADULTS CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS CENTRAL AIR & HEAT HURRY HURRY WILL NOT LAST
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
16 Larkin Circle
16 Larkin Cir, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Luxury 3 bedroom condominium rental located directly across from St. Barnabas hospital. Entire condo, including all bedrooms, comes partially furnished and includes washer and dryer inside.
1 of 2
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
234 N ARLINGTON AVE
234 North Arlington Avenue, East Orange, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$3,333
5000 sqft
One Family on large Parklike grounds. 9 bedrooms, 3 + Full Baths, Lots of parkingPets Ok, Loads of Room for cars, Home based business, Yes ! Section 8 = Accepted; A true home-style rental.
1 of 12
Summit
1 Unit Available
15 Euclid Avenue
15 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Stunning & fully furnished, this 3 BR/1Bth unit is professionally-decorated, immaculate and just 2 blocks to downtown Summit. Flexible lease term available. Equipped with everything you might need. Bright and sunny, hardwood floors, central air.
1 of 6
Chatham
1 Unit Available
19 BOWERS LN
19 Bowers Ln, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
450 sqft
Lovely in town fully furnished apt. close to NJ Transit and amenities in downtown Chatham. Three month lease agreement with month to month after. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00. Monthly utility fee additional $110.00.
1 of 6
1 Unit Available
465-73 VALLEY ST
465-73 Valley Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There isn't another unit like this one!!! HEAT AND HW INCLUDED fully and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom apartment located minutes from both South Orange and Maplewood train stations and downtown areas, 1 block from Stop & Shop and so much more.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
123 BAKER ST
123 Baker St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Bright, sunny & immaculate, this 2 BR unit is professionally decorated and fully-furnished. Flexible lease term available. Central AC, hardwood floors. Available June 16, 2020.
1 of 9
Chatham
1 Unit Available
27 BOWERS LN
27 Bowers Lane, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Lovely apartment updated with new carpet and kitchen floor and freshly painted through out, new windows and new in-unit washer/dryer and refrigerator. Walk to restaurants, shops and NJ transit to NYC. Short term (3 month), furnished lease available.
1 of 15
New Providence
1 Unit Available
45 WESTVIEW AVE, Unit A
45 Westview Avenue, New Providence, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1400 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 1.5 bath FURNISHED townhouse for rent. Full basement with washer/dryer. Large, private, paver patio with table, chairs & BBQ. Walk to town, restaurants, food stores and NP High School. Only half mile walk to Murray Hill train station.
