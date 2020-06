16 LINCOLN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BI LEVEL, REDONE, MOTHER DAUGHTER SET UP. UPPER LEVEL 3 BEDROOMS , 0NE BATH, KITCHEN,LIVINGROOM,DINING ROOM, LOWER LEVEL 2 BRS, KITCHEN, FULL BA,AND LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE WALK OUT TO PAITO. HOME HAS BEEN TOTALLY REDONE AND IT CAN COME FIRNISHED.HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH THE HOME AND HAS OPEN FLOOR PLAN FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE BATH WITH SEPERATE SOAKING TUB AND LARGE CUSTOM SHOWER WITH SEATING AND DULE SHOWER HEADS ON TWO SIDES.HOME HAS A 2 CAR GARAGE WITH ENTRANCE TO HOME AND PAVER PATIO AND PAVER DRIVEWAY.RECESSED LIGHTING AND DESIGNER KITCHEN WITH SKYLIGHTS AND BREAKFAST BAR OPEN TO DINING ROOM AND TO LIVING ROOM. CENTRAL AC AND LARGE LEVEL LOT ALL FENCED IN.