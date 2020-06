Amenities

parking carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious townhouse near public transportation - Property Id: 287794



This lovely 3-bedroom 1 bath home makes a perfect starter home! New Carper and freshly painted. Full oversized basement with plenty of room for storage, new gas boiler and newer water heater complete this package. Along with a Fenced in back yard, with a separate lot for private off-street parking in the back and street parking in the front.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287794

Property Id 287794



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5808116)