855 Mariposa Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground fireplace

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in Point de Jardin. Biggest 3 levels model in the development. Every bedroom comes with private full bath. Open floor plan in living room/dining room w/gas fireplace & pergo flooring! Large kitchen with extra cabinetry & 5 ft deep storage cabinet. 2 Master size bedrooms & 1 new BR w/HW floors. Paver patio and private yard. Lots of storage space! Recessed lighting. Common facility with community pool and playground. Close to NYC bus transportation, Costco & shopping.