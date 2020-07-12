All apartments in Robertsville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

855 Mariposa Court

855 Mariposa Court · No Longer Available
Location

855 Mariposa Court, Robertsville, NJ 07751
Robertsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in Point de Jardin. Biggest 3 levels model in the development. Every bedroom comes with private full bath. Open floor plan in living room/dining room w/gas fireplace & pergo flooring! Large kitchen with extra cabinetry & 5 ft deep storage cabinet. 2 Master size bedrooms & 1 new BR w/HW floors. Paver patio and private yard. Lots of storage space! Recessed lighting. Common facility with community pool and playground. Close to NYC bus transportation, Costco & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Mariposa Court have any available units?
855 Mariposa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robertsville, NJ.
What amenities does 855 Mariposa Court have?
Some of 855 Mariposa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Mariposa Court currently offering any rent specials?
855 Mariposa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Mariposa Court pet-friendly?
No, 855 Mariposa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robertsville.
Does 855 Mariposa Court offer parking?
No, 855 Mariposa Court does not offer parking.
Does 855 Mariposa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 855 Mariposa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Mariposa Court have a pool?
Yes, 855 Mariposa Court has a pool.
Does 855 Mariposa Court have accessible units?
No, 855 Mariposa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Mariposa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 Mariposa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 855 Mariposa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 855 Mariposa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
