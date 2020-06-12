/
3 bedroom apartments
52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Robbinsville, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311
2330 New Jersey Highway 33, Robbinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
2250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Loft for rent - Robbinsville Town Center - Property Id: 240855 Exquisitely decorated and impeccably kept 2-story condo in The Lofts of Robbinsville Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
102 BURNT CRESCENT
102 Burnet Crescent, Robbinsville, NJ
Grand, newer construction end-unit townhouse with 9' ceilings and updated kitchen and bathrooms in the heart of Robbinsville with easy access to Princeton, West Windsor, and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Robbinsville
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
60 WARWICK ROAD
60 Warwick, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2308 sqft
NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES (2019) AND FRESHLY PAINTED (2019) THROUGHOUT! DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY... Emory model 3 BR/2.5 BA End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ponds. Spectacular Location on a premium lot ? Like living in a Single Family Home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2101 sqft
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
90 DREWES COURT
90 Drewes Ct, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1437 sqft
Everything has been updated in this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in desirable Lawrence Sq. Village. Recently remodeled Kitchen with newer stove, dishwasher, glass mosaic backsplash & ceramic tile in Kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
60 STEINER AVENUE
60 Steiner Avenue, Mercerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch near 5 points in Mercerville. This well kept home includes Updated Kitchen with Newer Cabinets, Stainless appliances, Laminate flooring and Breakfast area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
104 SAMJAN CIRCLE
104 Samjan Cir, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2855 sqft
During this time of Covid-19 please take the 3-D virtual tour of this gorgeous home from the comfort of your easy chair. https://my.matterport.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1 BENJAMIN COURT
1 Benjamin Court, Mercer County, NJ
Spacious 5-bedroom rental on a quiet street in the Southfield Meadows neighborhood of Princeton Junction, close to Grover Middle School.
Results within 10 miles of Robbinsville
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,121
1633 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Eclipse Drive
212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ
Available 07/01/20 RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640 RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1643 E State St
1643 East State Street, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Spacious House Near Park! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. A front porch and wrap around yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
533 2nd St
533 2nd Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
533 2nd St Available 07/01/20 Cozy Home for you! *Showings Beginning 7.01.2020 - Walk into a home that invites you in. 4 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
320 Walnut Ave
320 Walnut Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 beds 1bath - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829248)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
18 S Cook Avenue
18 South Cook Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
618 Stuyvesant Avenue
618 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1428 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
417 Beatty St
417 Beatty Street, Trenton, NJ
417 Beatty St Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! All New Appliances, Including W/D!! Large Living Area! Lots of Storage!! - This is a Great 4 Bedroom Home with Classic Features!! Big Kitchen with all New Appliances, including Dishwasher!!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
348 Cleveland Ave
348 Cleveland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
348 Cleveland Ave Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bed / 2 Bath house ready to move in! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
131 Sherman ave
131 Sherman Avenue, Trenton, NJ
Very spacious house Section8 Welcome - SECTION8 WELCOME ASK ABOUT OUR FREE MOVING TRUCK ***Fully Renovated 4bed 2 bath house, is located in an Up and Coming Neighborhood, Water not Included, Fenced Yard*** This spacious unit has a New Roof,
