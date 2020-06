Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Well maintained, updated, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo in desirable Wyndham Place. Private setting, backing to woods, with parking at your front door! Kitchen was replaced a few years ago and offers stainless steel appliances, and tile flooring. Tennis courts, clubhouse and 2 swimming pools are provided by the HOA.Close to major roads, shopping. train station, you will love living here. What are you waiting for?Absolutely NO PETS, so please don't ask!