Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Court.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
Great Location, Peaceful Setting! Royal Court Apartments is in a great location near shopping and supermarkets. The apartments at Royal Court feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need. You will be close to transportation, shopping, and great entertainment. Professionally managed by the Legow Management Company with an on-site maintenance team dedicated to providing you with highest quality apartment living and service. Call today to make Royal Court Apartments your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit