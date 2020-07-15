Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed

Great Location, Peaceful Setting! Royal Court Apartments is in a great location near shopping and supermarkets. The apartments at Royal Court feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need. You will be close to transportation, shopping, and great entertainment. Professionally managed by the Legow Management Company with an on-site maintenance team dedicated to providing you with highest quality apartment living and service. Call today to make Royal Court Apartments your new home!