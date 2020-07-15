All apartments in River Edge
Find more places like Royal Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
River Edge, NJ
/
Royal Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM

Royal Court

72 Reservoir Ave · (833) 983-5313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
River Edge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

72 Reservoir Ave, River Edge, NJ 07661
River Edge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 70-1D · Avail. Aug 1

$1,660

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 70-1F · Avail. Aug 22

$1,690

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
Great Location, Peaceful Setting! Royal Court Apartments is in a great location near shopping and supermarkets. The apartments at Royal Court feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need. You will be close to transportation, shopping, and great entertainment. Professionally managed by the Legow Management Company with an on-site maintenance team dedicated to providing you with highest quality apartment living and service. Call today to make Royal Court Apartments your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for our parking policy. Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Court have any available units?
Royal Court has 2 units available starting at $1,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Royal Court have?
Some of Royal Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Court currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Court is pet friendly.
Does Royal Court offer parking?
Yes, Royal Court offers parking.
Does Royal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Royal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Court have a pool?
No, Royal Court does not have a pool.
Does Royal Court have accessible units?
No, Royal Court does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Royal Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Royal Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Royal Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road
River Edge, NJ 07661

Similar Pages

River Edge 1 BedroomsRiver Edge Accessible Apartments
River Edge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiver Edge Apartments with Parking
River Edge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJGlen Ridge, NJElmsford, NYRidgefield Park, NJ
Hasbrouck Heights, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYRoseland, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity