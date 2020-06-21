315 Allen Place

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Move right into this Sparkling Ridgewood Colonial located in quiet street! Updated and well maintained home in top school system. Convenient to schools, shopping, NY transportation and downtown. The first floor has impressionable living room with fireplace, central kitchen with breakfast room, full bath, den, and two bedrooms (that have extra room perfect for home actives/office/dining room, den or other use.). The Second floor has full bath and three bedrooms, large master with walk in closet. The basement is finished with family room and laundry room, and storage. Tenant responsible for all snow removal and lawn care. Tenant responsible for first $150 repair of each item. Credit check and interview required. No pets.