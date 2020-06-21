All apartments in Ridgewood
315 Allen Place
315 Allen Place

315 Allen Place · (201) 445-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Allen Place, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Price and availability

Amenities

Move right into this Sparkling Ridgewood Colonial located in quiet street! Updated and well maintained home in top school system. Convenient to schools, shopping, NY transportation and downtown. The first floor has impressionable living room with fireplace, central kitchen with breakfast room, full bath, den, and two bedrooms (that have extra room perfect for home actives/office/dining room, den or other use.). The Second floor has full bath and three bedrooms, large master with walk in closet. The basement is finished with family room and laundry room, and storage. Tenant responsible for all snow removal and lawn care. Tenant responsible for first $150 repair of each item. Credit check and interview required. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Allen Place have any available units?
315 Allen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgewood, NJ.
What amenities does 315 Allen Place have?
Some of 315 Allen Place's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Allen Place currently offering any rent specials?
315 Allen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Allen Place pet-friendly?
No, 315 Allen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgewood.
Does 315 Allen Place offer parking?
No, 315 Allen Place does not offer parking.
Does 315 Allen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Allen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Allen Place have a pool?
No, 315 Allen Place does not have a pool.
Does 315 Allen Place have accessible units?
No, 315 Allen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Allen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Allen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Allen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Allen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
