116 Doremus Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Victorian in Ridgewood with wrap-around porch, remodeled with lots of closet spaces, 3 floors, 3 bedroom in the downtown area, freshly painted basement with laundry hook ups. Hardwood floors with high ceilings. Close to public transportation, Whole Foods, restaurants and shopping. First $150 each repair, must have tenant insurance. 1.5 month security deposit,1 month realtor fee and PSE&G and Water bill tenant responsible. Lease application and credit credit required. Short term is available.