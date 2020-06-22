All apartments in Ridgewood
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

116 Doremus Avenue

116 Doremus Ave · (201) 894-8004
Location

116 Doremus Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Victorian in Ridgewood with wrap-around porch, remodeled with lots of closet spaces, 3 floors, 3 bedroom in the downtown area, freshly painted basement with laundry hook ups. Hardwood floors with high ceilings. Close to public transportation, Whole Foods, restaurants and shopping. First $150 each repair, must have tenant insurance. 1.5 month security deposit,1 month realtor fee and PSE&G and Water bill tenant responsible. Lease application and credit credit required. Short term is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Doremus Avenue have any available units?
116 Doremus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgewood, NJ.
What amenities does 116 Doremus Avenue have?
Some of 116 Doremus Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Doremus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
116 Doremus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Doremus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 116 Doremus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgewood.
Does 116 Doremus Avenue offer parking?
No, 116 Doremus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 116 Doremus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Doremus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Doremus Avenue have a pool?
No, 116 Doremus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 116 Doremus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 116 Doremus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Doremus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Doremus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Doremus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Doremus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
