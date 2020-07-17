All apartments in Raritan
Find more places like 65 2ND AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raritan, NJ
/
65 2ND AVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

65 2ND AVE

65 2nd Avenue · (908) 672-2055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raritan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

65 2nd Avenue, Raritan, NJ 08869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated Colonial with front porch, new bamboo floors thru out, updated baths, new appliances & so much more just minutes to trains to NYC FOR RENT! Enjoy sipping lemonade on the adorable front porch of this spacious home ready to move right in & enjoy! Classic archways, tall wndws & deep base moldings add charm to the spacious LR & DR. New KIT for all your culinary needs! Full bth on 1st flr. Three spacious bdrms & full bth upstairs. Lovely fenced backyard to enjoy outdoor gatherings! Bsmnt w laundry & plenty of storage. Long driveway for plenty of parking. NO PETS. NO SMOKERS. Tenant pays first $100 of repairs. Tenant does not have use of on-site detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 2ND AVE have any available units?
65 2ND AVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 2ND AVE have?
Some of 65 2ND AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 2ND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
65 2ND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 2ND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 65 2ND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raritan.
Does 65 2ND AVE offer parking?
Yes, 65 2ND AVE offers parking.
Does 65 2ND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 2ND AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 2ND AVE have a pool?
No, 65 2ND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 65 2ND AVE have accessible units?
No, 65 2ND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 65 2ND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 2ND AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 2ND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 2ND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 65 2ND AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lena
100 River Park Dr
Raritan, NJ 08869

Similar Pages

Raritan 1 BedroomsRaritan 2 Bedrooms
Raritan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRaritan Apartments with Gyms
Raritan Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJCaldwell, NJCliffwood Beach, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJPlainsboro Center, NJMount Arlington, NJYardley, PA
Flemington, NJBordentown, NJClinton, NJPennington, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJRobertsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJGarwood, NJHigh Bridge, NJMorganville, NJWest Freehold, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity