65 2ND AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated Colonial with front porch, new bamboo floors thru out, updated baths, new appliances & so much more just minutes to trains to NYC FOR RENT! Enjoy sipping lemonade on the adorable front porch of this spacious home ready to move right in & enjoy! Classic archways, tall wndws & deep base moldings add charm to the spacious LR & DR. New KIT for all your culinary needs! Full bth on 1st flr. Three spacious bdrms & full bth upstairs. Lovely fenced backyard to enjoy outdoor gatherings! Bsmnt w laundry & plenty of storage. Long driveway for plenty of parking. NO PETS. NO SMOKERS. Tenant pays first $100 of repairs. Tenant does not have use of on-site detached garage.