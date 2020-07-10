/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM
58 Apartments for rent in Princeton Meadows, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2413 Ravens Crest Drive
2413 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
Available 08/16/20 Top floor (3rd floor) unit with skylight and vaulted ceiling which brings in lot of natural light. Sliding doors in living room leads to balcony and storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1314 RAVENS CREST DR E
1314 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
667 sqft
Just updated kitchen and bathroom! Ravens Crest one bedroom condo. Bright and airy, second floor of 3 story building. New granite counters, new ceramic tile flooring, sinks and faucets. New vanity in bathroom. Freshly painted with newer carpeting.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1803 Ravens Crest Dr
1803 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
772 sqft
Newly renovated 3rd floor penthouse condo in Ravens Crest East Community. 1 Bed and 1 Bath condo with loads of updates. Brand new sparkling laminate wood flooring in living, bedroom, hallway and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton Meadows
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton Meadows
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
45 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,686
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,526
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
53 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE
12 Esterbrook Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2320 sqft
A beautiful single family home available in the desirable and upscale community of The Estates at Princeton Junction.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2209 Sayre Dr
2209 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
963 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo in prestige Princeton Landing. Sun filled and open floor plan. Large living room. Open dining room with sliding door lead to balcony. Two Spacious bedrooms. Central cooling and heating system.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15 WEDGEWOOD COURT
15 Wedgewood Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2021 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a beautifully appointed Asborne model in the desired Estates of Princeton Junction. This freshly painted, three bedroom, two & half bath townhome with loft and full basement is nestled on a cul-de sac court.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
164 NASSAU STREET
164 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Princeton Rental in the Heart of Downtown. This 1 Bedroom + Office has a great Location and includes an updated Kitchen and Bathroom. The Updated Kitchen includes New Cabinets, Counter tops and Subway tile back splash.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
204 SALEM COURT
204 Salem Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1258 sqft
Spectacular Cloister Model with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in Canal Pointe. This Largest Model Features an Open and Inviting Floor Plan and Large Rooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
115 FEDERAL COURT
115 Federal Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1258 sqft
Best renovated 2 bedrooms condo in C anal Point, 3rd floor with high ceiling in the living room. Unit renovated in 2017 with new kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11 BROOKLINE COURT
11 Brookline Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1463 sqft
Beautiful Montgomery Woods Cherrywood Model with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counters and hardwood flooring.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
35 MAPLE STREET
35 Maple Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1548 sqft
Stylish home, updated with modern features, among the Tree Streets so just a short walk from restaurants and the center of town. Cute garden and deck. Perfect Princeton living.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6 HALSTEAD PLACE
6 Halstead Place, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1307 sqft
Excellent Location East facing , blocks away to train station, West Windsor schools, Princeton mailing address, House is in 3 levels for extra privacy, Newer Cooking Range, Newer Washer, Granite counter tops, car garage, Balcony, Master Bath with
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
16 EXETER COURT
16 Exeter Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1750 sqft
Pictures are from a previous tenancy - paint colors are not the same. A marvelous Princeton Greens rental opportunity. A sunny, spacious, sophisticated and sleekly designed townhome in a fabulous location.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
402 CYNTHIA COURT
402 Cynthia Court, Kingston, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1130 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom 1.5 bath, 2nd floor Condo immaculately maintained by private owner with a Princeton mailing address. Many newer upgrades include new paint, furnace, updated bath, brand new flooring, combo washer/dryer in the home.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7232 ELM COURT
7232 Elm Court, Heathcote, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo in the heart of South Brunswick. This attractive, two bedroom, two full bath Juniper model is situated in the desirable community of Whispering Woods and offers countless upgrades and a private deck.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
104 HERITAGE BOULEVARD
104 Heritage Boulevard, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1097 sqft
Neutral decor , maintained Arbor model condo in Canal Pointe. Fireplace and Washer/ Dryer. Ready to go.The condo will be cleaned/ Painted for the new Tenants ...
Results within 10 miles of Princeton Meadows
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
81 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,478
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,220
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Similar Pages
Princeton Meadows Apartments with BalconyPrinceton Meadows Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrinceton Meadows Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMorganville, NJBristol, PALeisuretowne, NJBernardsville, NJ