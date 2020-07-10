/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM
37 Apartments for rent in Bordentown, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
115 MARY STREET
115 Mary Street, Bordentown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Truly adorable single family home on the end of Mary Street. You will not believe you are in town as you sit overlooking the privacy of the wooded rear lot.
Results within 1 mile of Bordentown
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
212 Eclipse Drive
212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640 RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .
Results within 5 miles of Bordentown
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15 WILLOW WAY
15 Willow Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2065 sqft
Welcome to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Eaton model in the much desired Clifton Mill community.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
208 ROUTE 156
208 Bordentown Road, Yardville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Colonial Home in Yardville, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Dining room, Living room with gas fireplace, Enclosed Sun Porch, Washer and Dryer in Mud Room with Side Back Door to Beautiful extra large side back yard with Small Shed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
47 LEHAVRE COURT
47 Lehavre Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1140 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2.5~ Bath Townhome in a quiet park like setting in Society Hill. Like new with hardwood floors, new carpeting, newer appliances and freshly painted.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
59 VERSAILLES COURT
59 Versailles Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2101 sqft
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home.
1 of 14
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
344 McClelland Ave.
344 Mcclellan Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 344 McCLELLAND - Property Id: 97551 For rent one bedroom house Has a full basement with a private work shop, long paved driveway and small garage,dishwasher , washer & dryer and a nice back yard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
56 OREGON AVENUE
56 Oregon Avenue, White Horse, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1582 sqft
Completely renovated with upgrades. A gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath house on a large lot in a quiet street in Hamilton available for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Bordentown
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
12 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
14 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
81 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,478
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
37 JOYNER COURT
37 Joyner Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1203 sqft
Available Immediately! Bright , Sunny 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with view backing to wooded area, Large master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath. Laminate flooring. Washer/Dryer in unit.Close to major highways, shopping and transportation.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14 WOSNIAK COURT
14 Wosniak Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 WOSNIAK COURT in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Highland Park, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAMerchantville, NJPennington, NJBeverly, NJRockledge, PAVista Center, NJGreen Knoll, NJ