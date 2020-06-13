Apartment List
50 Apartments for rent in Princeton Meadows, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3206, Ravens Crest Dr
3206 Ravens Crest Dr, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
We are sub-leasing a 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in The Crest at Princeton Meadows,Plainsboro,New Jersey so please DM me.Current lease ends in Sep,2020 and apartment will be available in a clean and empty state by March 1st week but we can work on dates.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2413 Ravens Crest Drive
2413 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
Available 08/16/20 Top floor (3rd floor) unit with skylight and vaulted ceiling which brings in lot of natural light. Sliding doors in living room leads to balcony and storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton Meadows
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton Meadows
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,765
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1132 COUNTRY MILL DRIVE
1132 Country Mill Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1215 sqft
Desirable 3rd floor penthouse condo in Windsor Mill. This well maintained 2 bdrm, 2 full bath unit featureshardwood floors, updated bathrooms, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
22 SCOTTSDALE COURT
22 Scottsdale Court, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3205 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Shadow Oaks available for rent. The inviting entry way opens to a foyer and formal living room and dining room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
107 GROVER AVENUE
107 Grover Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Great location for in-town living.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2 OAKMONT TERRACE
2 Oakmont Terrace, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful Colonial In Windsor Farm!4 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath , 2 Car Garage and Fenced in yard. Perfectly decorated and peaceful home. Enter into a 2-Story Foyer and Hardwood floor. As you enter 9' Ceilings greet you on the Main Floor.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7232 ELM COURT
7232 Elm Court, Heathcote, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo in the heart of South Brunswick. This attractive, two bedroom, two full bath Juniper model is situated in the desirable community of Whispering Woods and offers countless upgrades and a private deck.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 SCOTTSDALE COURT
15 Scottsdale Court, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3810 sqft
This home can be delivered vacant or partially furnished. Spectacular custom home in the much sought after Shadow Oaks in Cranbury.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
305 NASSAU STREET
305 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1316 sqft
Right on Nassau Street! This updated, sunlight-filled townhome is perfectly poised on Princeton's most historic street, moments from the University and town's fabulous theaters, shops, and eateries.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton Meadows
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
26 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,568
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1251 PARK STREET
1251 Park Street, Robbinsville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2496 sqft
Ready to go!! Single Family, Town Center 3/4 bedroom home was a former model and sits on a beautiful horseshoe of homes on Park Street. This flexible floorplan offers a fourth bedroom or office on the main level with a walk-in closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
129 TOPAZ DR
129 Topaz Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1956 sqft
Updated 3 Bed TH in great location backs to open spaces.The Kitchen has ceramic tiles, 42" cabinets & sliding door to the fenced yard & patio. The patio can also be accessed from Liv. Rm sliders.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
39 RACHEL CT
39 Rachel Court, Franklin Park, NJ
Studio
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bed Rooms, 2 Full Baths, Kitchen, Dining Room, Large L/R with walkout covered Porch/Patio is ready to rent. Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer. Walk to Buses to Princeton/NYC shopping. Recently renovated. Tenant pays electric, water, gas.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Princeton Meadows, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Princeton Meadows renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

