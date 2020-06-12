/
3 bedroom apartments
46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Princeton Meadows, NJ
1 Unit Available
268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE
268 Hampshire Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1756 sqft
You have to see this beautiful end unit 3 bedrooms plus finished loft Hampshire Townhome.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton Meadows
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
1 Unit Available
5 BARKLEY DRIVE
5 Barkley Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Welcome home to this fabulous brick front Harvard Lexington model in the desirable "Estates at Princeton Junction". Will be freshly painted throughout prior to new tenant possession. This home features dramatic 2 story foyer and family room.
1 Unit Available
105 BAKER STREET
105 Baker St, Heathcote, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 BAKER STREET in Heathcote. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
22 SCOTTSDALE COURT
22 Scottsdale Court, Middlesex County, NJ
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Shadow Oaks available for rent. The inviting entry way opens to a foyer and formal living room and dining room.
1 Unit Available
107 GROVER AVENUE
107 Grover Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for in-town living.
1 Unit Available
120 S MAIN STREET
120 South Main Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1572 sqft
Lovely 3 beds, 2 baths single-family ranch home situated in the Cranbury township and close to major highways 130 and NJ Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
2 OAKMONT TERRACE
2 Oakmont Terrace, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely Beautiful Colonial In Windsor Farm!4 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath , 2 Car Garage and Fenced in yard. Perfectly decorated and peaceful home. Enter into a 2-Story Foyer and Hardwood floor. As you enter 9' Ceilings greet you on the Main Floor.
1 Unit Available
562 ALEXANDER RD
562 Alexander Road, Mercer County, NJ
with modern construction materials, concrete walls with special insulations to make indoor quieter and save energy. 9' height ceiling, 8' height bedrooms' door & larger windows.
1 Unit Available
104 SAMJAN CIRCLE
104 Samjan Cir, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2855 sqft
During this time of Covid-19 please take the 3-D virtual tour of this gorgeous home from the comfort of your easy chair. https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.
1 Unit Available
15 SCOTTSDALE COURT
15 Scottsdale Court, Middlesex County, NJ
This home can be delivered vacant or partially furnished. Spectacular custom home in the much sought after Shadow Oaks in Cranbury.
1 Unit Available
305 NASSAU STREET
305 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1316 sqft
Right on Nassau Street! This updated, sunlight-filled townhome is perfectly poised on Princeton's most historic street, moments from the University and town's fabulous theaters, shops, and eateries.
1 Unit Available
1 BENJAMIN COURT
1 Benjamin Court, Mercer County, NJ
Spacious 5-bedroom rental on a quiet street in the Southfield Meadows neighborhood of Princeton Junction, close to Grover Middle School.
Results within 10 miles of Princeton Meadows
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,121
1633 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
1 Unit Available
129 TOPAZ DR
129 Topaz Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1956 sqft
Updated 3 Bed TH in great location backs to open spaces.The Kitchen has ceramic tiles, 42" cabinets & sliding door to the fenced yard & patio. The patio can also be accessed from Liv. Rm sliders.
1 Unit Available
37 SCARBOROUGH RD
37 Scarborough Rd, Somerset County, NJ
Premium corner lot home in the coveted Country Club Estates! This NW facing home has 5BR, 4.5 baths, large 2 story foyer, abundant natural light & views of a waterbody with fountains. Upstairs lead to 4 spacious BR with over-sized master suite.
1 Unit Available
227 Lindsey Crt.
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1660 sqft
Must have: LOVELY 3 Bdrms 2.5 baths: prestigious S - Property Id: 6938 GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690.
1 Unit Available
2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311
2330 New Jersey Highway 33, Robbinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
2250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Loft for rent - Robbinsville Town Center - Property Id: 240855 Exquisitely decorated and impeccably kept 2-story condo in The Lofts of Robbinsville Town Center.
1 Unit Available
7 Citadel Circle
7 Citadel Cir, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3466 sqft
Desirable single family home in the Four Seasons @ Monroe. Located in a private Cul-De-Sac location with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath and loft. Featuring a 2 car garage and an open layout with upgraded kitchen appliances.
