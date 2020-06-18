All apartments in Princeton Meadows
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE

268 Hampshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

268 Hampshire Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ 08536

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
You have to see this beautiful end unit 3 bedrooms plus finished loft Hampshire Townhome. West Windsor - Plainsboro school district, NJ Family Magazine review (one of best town for families to live)Close to bus and train station, one hour drive North to New York city or South to Philadelphia, enjoy Garden State's peaceful country life also keep Metropolitan's convenience. Princeton university just within 10 minutes away, don't miss this great opportunity. please contact agent for showing. ( NO Pets)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton Meadows, NJ.
Is 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton Meadows.
Does 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
