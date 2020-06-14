/
1 bedroom apartments
63 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
310 Maryland Avenue
310 Maryland Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
686 sqft
Summer Rental in Bay Head By The Sea! Updated, 1st floor 1 bedroom condo, close to beach with in-ground pool. Features include beautiful new hardwood floors, updated bath, eat-in kit, spacious living room & over sized bedroom with double closets.
Results within 1 mile of Point Pleasant Beach
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
306 First Avenue
306 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,500
Great Studio Available for the Summer Season. Close to all Manasquan has to offer for a memorable summer.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
715 Union Avenue
715 Union Avenue, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
(2) Units Remaining! Whalers Quay in Brielle. Located close to Highway 35/34 for quick access, as well as downtown Manasquan and Pt. Pleasant Beach. This unit is a 1-BR stand alone Modular (w/Central A/C) @ ($1,300/mo + Electric/Gas).
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1128 Borden Avenue
1128 Borden Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
655 sqft
NO PETS
Results within 5 miles of Point Pleasant Beach
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,726
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Spring Lake Heights
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
4 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
1210 sqft
At Brandywyne at Brielle, you can enjoy life by the shore. For a spacious seaside living space with luxurious features, make your move to our ranch-style apartments for rent at the Jersey Shore, in Brielle, New Jersey.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
840 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Winter Rental! This is not an annual rental. It has been rented for the summer. $1,200 per mos. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
19 Skyline Drive
19 Skyline Drive, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
800 sqft
Winding River Immediate Occupancy in Herbertsville's best kept adult community secret. Excellent north Brick location very convenient to all Jersey Shore amenities including marinas, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, all shopping and medical services.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
197 Parker Avenue
197 Parker Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 197 Parker Avenue in Manasquan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1508 Beaver Dam Road
1508 Beaver Dam Road, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
800 sqft
2nd Floor bright end unit apartment. With off street parking. No Pets, No Smokers, all applications must have NTN. Includes Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator. Stove & Microwave.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1401 3rd Avenue
1401 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Large 3rd floor apartment in Spring Lake's Main Street commercial district. Walk to Park, Beach and Lake. Assigned off street parking spot. Central AC and gas heat. Washer/Dryer. Storage attic.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
1802 Laurel Terrace
1802 Laurel Terrace, Lake Como, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL. 2020. Beach Bungalow East of Main near town. One Bedroom, Living room, kitchen and bath. Front porch, back deck, yard for bbq.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Avenue
700 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,300
512 sqft
Premier unit on main level and direct ocean views. May be the best location in the E&S. Private balcony, fitness center, library and so much more. Unit is furnished and ready to go.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
217 Jersey Avenue
217 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Wonderful apartment located in the heart of Spring Lake and available for annual or summer. Great in town location just a couple of blocks to the beach and or train station. Enjoy all that this quiet shore community has to offer .
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Mckay
112 1/2 McKay Dr, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath rental property in desirable neighborhood,
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3 Pompton Plains Drive
3 Pompton Plains Drive, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
Winding River Village Adult Community. End Unit with one bedroom, one bath and laundry room. New stove. Located across the street from the clubhouse. Please no pets and no smoking in the home.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2405 Paynters Road
2405 Paynters Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Immaculate updated one bedroom 1 bath unit offering rear balcony, updated kitchen & bath. Sorry, no pets.
Last updated December 19 at 11:52am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
47 Wyckham Road
47 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
950 sqft
Beachy and beautiful! You'll know you're at the shore in this pristine winter rental. Upper level consists of spacious master bedroom with private bath and huge loft. Main level offers relaxing living/dining space with sunny eat-in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Point Pleasant Beach
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
