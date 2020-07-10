/
apartments with washer dryer
61 Apartments for rent in Plainsboro Center, NJ with washer-dryer
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,368
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
945 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,686
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,526
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,220
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
2413 Ravens Crest Drive
2413 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
Available 08/16/20 Top floor (3rd floor) unit with skylight and vaulted ceiling which brings in lot of natural light. Sliding doors in living room leads to balcony and storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath.
12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE
12 Esterbrook Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2320 sqft
A beautiful single family home available in the desirable and upscale community of The Estates at Princeton Junction.
54 N TULANE STREET
54 North Tulane Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2405 sqft
Fabulous Princeton IN TOWN renovated gorgeous brick-front Georgian classic MAIN FLOOR ONLY 2b/2b, Bed 2 with en suite bath. Modern concept Kitchen has surround windows and beautiful counter and appliances.
2209 Sayre Dr
2209 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
963 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo in prestige Princeton Landing. Sun filled and open floor plan. Large living room. Open dining room with sliding door lead to balcony. Two Spacious bedrooms. Central cooling and heating system.
15 WEDGEWOOD COURT
15 Wedgewood Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2021 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a beautifully appointed Asborne model in the desired Estates of Princeton Junction. This freshly painted, three bedroom, two & half bath townhome with loft and full basement is nestled on a cul-de sac court.
164 NASSAU STREET
164 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Princeton Rental in the Heart of Downtown. This 1 Bedroom + Office has a great Location and includes an updated Kitchen and Bathroom. The Updated Kitchen includes New Cabinets, Counter tops and Subway tile back splash.
204 SALEM COURT
204 Salem Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1258 sqft
Spectacular Cloister Model with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in Canal Pointe. This Largest Model Features an Open and Inviting Floor Plan and Large Rooms.
115 FEDERAL COURT
115 Federal Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1258 sqft
Best renovated 2 bedrooms condo in C anal Point, 3rd floor with high ceiling in the living room. Unit renovated in 2017 with new kitchen and bathroom.
11 BROOKLINE COURT
11 Brookline Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1463 sqft
Beautiful Montgomery Woods Cherrywood Model with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counters and hardwood flooring.
35 MAPLE STREET
35 Maple Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1548 sqft
Stylish home, updated with modern features, among the Tree Streets so just a short walk from restaurants and the center of town. Cute garden and deck. Perfect Princeton living.
6 HALSTEAD PLACE
6 Halstead Place, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1307 sqft
Excellent Location East facing , blocks away to train station, West Windsor schools, Princeton mailing address, House is in 3 levels for extra privacy, Newer Cooking Range, Newer Washer, Granite counter tops, car garage, Balcony, Master Bath with
303 TRINITY
303 Trinity Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo in Canal Pointe. Living room, dining room, all appliances. Great school district, near Princeton University and Princeton Junction Train Station. Owner is a licensed NJ Real Estate Agent.
178 MOUNTAIN AVE
178 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
Well maintained very roomy ranch in Princeton's Western Section offers 3 Full Bathrooms, 4 Bedrooms, Large living room with built-in wall units, Dining room, and beautifully renovated large Kitchen, w/ updated maple cabinets, stainless LG
16 EXETER COURT
16 Exeter Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1750 sqft
Pictures are from a previous tenancy - paint colors are not the same. A marvelous Princeton Greens rental opportunity. A sunny, spacious, sophisticated and sleekly designed townhome in a fabulous location.
402 CYNTHIA COURT
402 Cynthia Court, Kingston, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1130 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom 1.5 bath, 2nd floor Condo immaculately maintained by private owner with a Princeton mailing address. Many newer upgrades include new paint, furnace, updated bath, brand new flooring, combo washer/dryer in the home.
111 HARRIS ROAD
111 Harris Road, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,125
1716 sqft
Situated at the end of a closed lane and surrounded by tall trees with a lovely yard is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch. Centrally located so that one could easily walk to campus, public schools, or to shop at the Princeton Shopping Center.
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.
1314 RAVENS CREST DR E
1314 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
667 sqft
Just updated kitchen and bathroom! Ravens Crest one bedroom condo. Bright and airy, second floor of 3 story building. New granite counters, new ceramic tile flooring, sinks and faucets. New vanity in bathroom. Freshly painted with newer carpeting.
