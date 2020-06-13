Apartment List
NJ
plainfield
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Plainfield
1 Unit Available
1135 W 8th St
1135 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1050 sqft
Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
610 W 8th St
610 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bhatroom - Property Id: 249705 Newly renovated townhouse with balcony on 2nd Flr, private patio, enclosed patio 1st floor, access to common area, all new appliances, 2 parking spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
522 HUNTER AVE
522 Hunter Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move right in this immaculate, spacious 2 bdrm 1/2 duplex with 3 floors of living space! Laundry hookup in bsmnt,, large eat in kitchen, hardwd flrs in bdrms and finished basement with laundry hook up Use of deck & backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fanwood
1 Unit Available
233 LAGRANDE AVE
233 La Grande Ave, Fanwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 233 LAGRANDE AVE in Fanwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
South Plainfield
9 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,691
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,750
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,920
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
New Providence
1 Unit Available
127 SAGAMORE DR
127 Sagamore Drive, New Providence, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms split level home located in desirable Murray Hill section of New Providence. First floor has updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and custom center island, Most of the appliances are updated.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
777 CENTRAL AVE
777 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Move right into this spacious charming 3 bedroom rental with soaring 10 foot ceilings and beautiful wood moldings and floors. The space here is tremendous - 4 Floors! First floor features living room dining room, kitchen and a den.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
73 BURNSIDE AVE
73 Burnside Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
First floor, bright and airy, beautifully maintained apt.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Summit
1 Unit Available
22 ROTARY LN
22 Rotary Lane, Summit, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
Clean, freshly painted 2004 new construction 6 bedroom colonial in great neighborhood. Franklin School district, spacious and move in ready condition.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Watchung
1 Unit Available
811 SOMERSET ST
811 Somerset Street, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1836 sqft
Fabulous upscale furnished one level living on the top floor of this mid rise building.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2201 TIMBER OAKS RD
2201 Timber Oaks Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
896 sqft
Well maintained North Edison end unit townhouse features two bedroom one bath, eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Wood floor throughout and newer paint. In unit washer and dryer.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Garwood
1 Unit Available
70 4TH AVE 1st Floor
70 4th Avenue, Garwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
MUST SEE This spacious,desirable 1st Floor living, 3 lg. Bdrms, 1 bth, EIK, DSW, LR, DR, gleaming HARDWOOD FLRS, BBHW heating, LG full finished carpeted basement w/ Dry Bar walkout to lg.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.
City Guide for Plainfield, NJ

Although Plainfield may seem like only a charming, quiet city, it is home to p-funk! While working in a local barbershop, George Clinton created Parliament-Funkadelic, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Plainfield is known for its history, charm and convenient location near surrounding metropolitan cities. If you love Manhattan but want to avoid the hustle and bustle, Plainfield is your place! Its right off Route 22, which provides an array of shops, restaurants and supermarkets. The area is affordable, with reasonable mortgages, but it also allows for a fancy night out when you want to treat the family! The city dates all the way back to 1869 and still has multiple historical buildings to tour! Dont let the small town vibe fool you; the city has some spice and amazing culture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Plainfield, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Plainfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

