9 Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ with move-in specials

I'm empty and aching and I don't know why /Counting the cars on the New Jersey Turnpike /They've all come to look for America -- From "America" by Simon & Garfunkel

Located just a short mile or so from the famous New Jersey Turnpike, Perth Amboy is a city in Middlesex County, New Jersey. However, it's actually part of the New York City metropolitan area, so there's plenty of cars to count from the street-level view of Perth Amboy. Often called the City by the Bay, as it sits on Raritan Bay, this small town has a beautiful and historic waterfront district that was one of the first settled areas in the state. The area is known for its laid-back vibe and its wonderful seafood restaurants, of which there are many. The terrain varies from the flat boardwalk to steep inclines into the hills, so you can get your hike on within city limits.