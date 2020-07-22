Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:34 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Perth Amboy apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 AM
$
16 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,219
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Results within 5 miles of Perth Amboy
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
3 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
47 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 10:55 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Results within 10 miles of Perth Amboy
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
6 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
4 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,675
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Steps from the Union Train Station, AVE Union offers smart, stylish, seamless living with our unparalleled amenities and services including a 24-hour fitness center, monthly resident events,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
City Guide for Perth Amboy, NJ

I'm empty and aching and I don't know why /Counting the cars on the New Jersey Turnpike /They've all come to look for America -- From "America" by Simon &amp; Garfunkel

Located just a short mile or so from the famous New Jersey Turnpike, Perth Amboy is a city in Middlesex County, New Jersey. However, it's actually part of the New York City metropolitan area, so there's plenty of cars to count from the street-level view of Perth Amboy. Often called the City by the Bay, as it sits on Raritan Bay, this small town has a beautiful and historic waterfront district that was one of the first settled areas in the state. The area is known for its laid-back vibe and its wonderful seafood restaurants, of which there are many. The terrain varies from the flat boardwalk to steep inclines into the hills, so you can get your hike on within city limits. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Perth Amboy, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Perth Amboy apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Perth Amboy apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

