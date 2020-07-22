9 Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ with move-in specials
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 39
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 14
I'm empty and aching and I don't know why /Counting the cars on the New Jersey Turnpike /They've all come to look for America -- From "America" by Simon & Garfunkel
Located just a short mile or so from the famous New Jersey Turnpike, Perth Amboy is a city in Middlesex County, New Jersey. However, it's actually part of the New York City metropolitan area, so there's plenty of cars to count from the street-level view of Perth Amboy. Often called the City by the Bay, as it sits on Raritan Bay, this small town has a beautiful and historic waterfront district that was one of the first settled areas in the state. The area is known for its laid-back vibe and its wonderful seafood restaurants, of which there are many. The terrain varies from the flat boardwalk to steep inclines into the hills, so you can get your hike on within city limits. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Perth Amboy apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Perth Amboy apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.