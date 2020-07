Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3 bedroom ranch style home with large laundry room for rent in the Penn Beach section of Pennsville. Newer carpets and a newer roof. Appliances included (range, 2 refrigerators, washer and dryer). NO smoking in unit. 1 small pet will be considered (under 25lbs) with an extra rent fee of $25 per month. 1.5 months security deposit required. Credit check is required. Must have a minimum credit score of 620. A minimum of 2 active lines of current credit is required.