2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:27 PM
42 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Penns Grove, NJ
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
70 W PITMAN STREET
70 West Pitman Street, Penns Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2362 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 full bath available for rent, freshly painted, attic and basement. Hud accepted.
Last updated October 3 at 02:21 PM
1 Unit Available
90 STATE STREET
90 State St, Penns Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
2206 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 STATE STREET in Penns Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Penns Grove
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
123 MAGNOLIA STREET
123 Magnolia Street, Carneys Point, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 full bath for rent in Carney's Point Township.
Results within 5 miles of Penns Grove
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
17 Units Available
Edgemoor
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
15 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
3 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
884 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday7/09/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pennrose
3914 North Market Street - 2
3914 North Market Street, Edgemoor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
3920 sqft
Garage is not part of lease. 3920 sq ft in total. Garage is not part of lease. 4 units within building.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
302 West 30th Street - 2
302 West 30th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
302 West 30th Street - 1
302 W 30th St, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Coming Soon***Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit boasts hardwood floors on the first floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile shower.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1302 North French Street - E
1302 North French Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedroom, updated kitchen with living room and full bathroom, unit has central a/c and secured entrance. Located just 1 block from Rodney Square and the Bank of America business campus.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 Greenhill Ave
1111 Greenhill Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Looking to Move in DE? - Looking to move in DE? Have Challenged Credit? Need a Washer/Dryer? Well look no further, let us do the work for you with our Landlord Placement Program.
Results within 10 miles of Penns Grove
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
5 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
3 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
21 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
948 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
27 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1132 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1191 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
14 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
3 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
7 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
6 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:29 PM
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
5 Units Available
Buckman Village
Keystone Apartments
3200 West 9th Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
575 sqft
Keystone Village, a quiet community in the heart of Chester. Professionally managed and maintained garden-style apartments with EASY-Access to I-95 & US322. Schedule your tour today!
