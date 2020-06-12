/
3 bedroom apartments
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pennington, NJ
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.
32 BALDWIN STREET
32 Baldwin Street, Pennington, NJ
Great Pennington location, walk to Tollgate Grammar School, parks and downtown shops and restaurants. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with eat in kitchen, family room, dining room, living/study. Main floor laundry.
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
14 King Avenue
14 King Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Steps to TCNJ beautiful campus. - Property Id: 229072 Nice cape close to TCNJ. Hardwood flrs, tiles, large yard. built in microwave, dishwasher large counter space pantry headlights. Central Air, gas heat and hot water. Washer and Dryer.
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half
51 Hillman Ave
51 Hillman Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
Classic style in neutral colors, this single family home is just the opportunity you’ve been looking for! Rich flooring, bright trim, and tons of natural light, the welcoming interior will highlight nearly any decorating style and provides just the
2 VANDERVEER DR
2 Vanderveer Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp.
252 BRINLEY DRIVE
252 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Popular and spacious Ellsworth model in Hopewell Grant with 3BR 2.5 BA and two-car garage. The central entry foyer opens into the Dining Room and Living Room with a 2-way gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle.
9 MAPLE STREET
9 Maple Street, Hopewell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1392 sqft
Loaded with charm and wonderfully located in Hopewell Borough, renovated Victorian with fully fenced yard is available immediately. Wrap around front porch, eat in kitchen with island, spacious dining room and welcoming great room.
25 Kinney Drive
25 Kinney Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1424 sqft
3 bedroom; 2 bath house Wood burning Fireplace Basement and Garage Gas cooking and heat Central AC This home has been kept in great condition and is ready to be called home.
6 AQUA TERRACE
6 Aqua Terrace, Mercer County, NJ
(Showing starts 6/3/2020. Furnished). This 4bedroom updated single family house located on 1.38 acre beautiful land in favorable Elm Ridge Park just 15 minutes away to downtown Princeton.
203 BRINLEY DRIVE
203 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1960 sqft
This is an elegent, nicely upgraded Davenport model situated on a private lot. The home features hardwood flooring in most of the first floor, upgraded gas fireplace, fan & light fixture in Living room.
260 EWINGVILLE ROAD
260 Ewingville Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1056 sqft
Completely renovated property. Covered front porch with lots of curb appeal. The living room has hardwood floors and the entire home has brand new teased lighting throughout. The kitchen features plenty of new cabinets and granite counter space.
173 FIELDBORO DRIVE
173 Fieldboro Drive, Mercer County, NJ
Charming Cape Cod in prime Lawrence location on quiet, dead end street. Features Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 5 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Also boasts private backyard with patio and large driveway leading to detached 1-car Garage.
305 PINGREE AVENUE
305 Pingree Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
Glendale ranch with flexible floor plan accommodating up to 5 separate bedrooms or additional den and office. One year minimum lease term. Longer term preferred.
6 S GREENWOOD AVENUE
6 South Greenwood Avenue, Hopewell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2304 sqft
Enjoy village living in the heart of Hopewell! Walk to elementary school, shops, theater, restaurants and park in this older home. First floor offers a living room, Dining room and Kitchen with gas range, dishwasher and washer/dryer.
211 CLAMER ROAD
211 Clamer Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1008 sqft
3 bed rooms 1 bath detached ranch in desirable Wynnewood Manor, Ewing Twp. Ready for new tenant by June 1, 2020.
97 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
97 Pennsylvania Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
This unique property features two single family homes on the same lot!! Come see this as good as new rental. 97 Pennsylvania Ave is a 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home renovated in 2014.
57 HADDON COURT
57 Haddon Ct, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1960 sqft
This lovely home in Hopewell Grant home has a very open and functional floor plan. The first floor has upgraded hardwood flooring, 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen with Corian counters & stainless steel appliances.
116 BROWNING AVENUE
116 Browning Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
Welcome Home to This Beautiful, well kept 4 Bedroom Colonial Awaiting its next lucky renters!This home has so many great features that you must see to understand!The downstairs homes a large private room with a private entrance and bathroom that
248 JACOBS CREEK ROAD
248 Jacobs Creek Road, Mercer County, NJ
Very well built 50's era split level on 5 + acre lot. This home is nestled on a hill overlooking the beautiful Jacobs Creek.
222 COLT STREET
222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2080 sqft
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms.
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
