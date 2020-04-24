All apartments in Paulsboro
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

449 Billings Avenue, Paulsboro, NJ 08066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Refreshed 1 bedroom upstairs apartment with bonus room for storage, office etc. New floors, fresh paint and new stove, oven and refrigerator make this an attractive option in this highly sought after neighborhood. Schedule your showing today, this unit will not last. Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required. https://njrealtysolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Billings Avenue have any available units?
449 Billings Avenue has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 449 Billings Avenue have?
Some of 449 Billings Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Billings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
449 Billings Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Billings Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Billings Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 449 Billings Avenue offer parking?
No, 449 Billings Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 449 Billings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Billings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Billings Avenue have a pool?
No, 449 Billings Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 449 Billings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 449 Billings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Billings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Billings Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Billings Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Billings Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
