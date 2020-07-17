All apartments in Paterson
67 Jersey Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

67 Jersey Street

67 Jersey Street · (917) 773-2818
Location

67 Jersey Street, Paterson, NJ 07501
Downtown Paterson

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
67 Jersey Street - Property Id: 307962

Take the opportunity to live in this First Floor Apartment! at a walking distance from the Paterson's Center City Mall. This unit is located at a very quiet street at Little Lima.

NO Brokerage Commission!!

FIRST FLOOR: This apartment is perfect for an elderly, disabled person, or anyone who don't like stairs.

A MINUTE AWAY FROM EVERYTHING: At 1 minute walk can take you to the local Gym, convenience store, laundromat, beauty salons, and public transportation etc.

Electricity and Gas are responsibility of tenant. Water is Included.

To qualify for this unit:
- Income Verification
- Criminal/Background check
- Credit check
- Evictions check.
- Security Deposit: $1350
- $45 Application Fee.

This is a Smoke-Free Multi-Unit Building. No smoking is allowed.

SSI and Section 8 Welcome (with long and steady employment history only)

Small Pets allowed.

Message us NOW before it's taken.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/67-jersey-street-paterson-nj/307962
Property Id 307962

(RLNE5962522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

