Amenities

pet friendly gym some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym

67 Jersey Street - Property Id: 307962



Take the opportunity to live in this First Floor Apartment! at a walking distance from the Paterson's Center City Mall. This unit is located at a very quiet street at Little Lima.



NO Brokerage Commission!!



FIRST FLOOR: This apartment is perfect for an elderly, disabled person, or anyone who don't like stairs.



A MINUTE AWAY FROM EVERYTHING: At 1 minute walk can take you to the local Gym, convenience store, laundromat, beauty salons, and public transportation etc.



Electricity and Gas are responsibility of tenant. Water is Included.



To qualify for this unit:

- Income Verification

- Criminal/Background check

- Credit check

- Evictions check.

- Security Deposit: $1350

- $45 Application Fee.



This is a Smoke-Free Multi-Unit Building. No smoking is allowed.



SSI and Section 8 Welcome (with long and steady employment history only)



Small Pets allowed.



Message us NOW before it's taken.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/67-jersey-street-paterson-nj/307962

Property Id 307962



(RLNE5962522)