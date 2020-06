Amenities

Unit 211 Available 07/01/20 Brand New 1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 285890



NEWLY BUILT APARTMENTS FOR RENT

1 AND 2 BEDROOMS AVAILABLE

1 BEDROOM IS 1650-1750

2 BEDROOM IS 1900

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT AND ONE MONTH FREE

MODERN DESIGN

WOOD STYLE VINYL WATERPROOF FLOORS

LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN, PERFECT FOR HOSTING

LARGE BEDROOM WITH BIG DOUBLE DOOR CLOSETS

WALK IN STORAGE CLOSET

SPA INSPIRED BATHROOMS

PERSONAL CLIMATE CONTROLLED HEAT AND AIR

LIVE IN SUPER

2 STAIR WELLS AND ELEVATOR

24/7 VIDEO SURVEILLANCE

PARKING SPOTS UNDER BUILDING AVAILABLE

BUS STOP 1 BLOCKS AWAY

TRAIN STATION DOWN THE STREET

LAUNDRY IN BUILDING

NO BROKERS FEES!!!!

NO CREDIT CHECK

1 MONTH RENT TO MOVE IN !!!!!! NO DEPOSIT

1 FREE MONTH !!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285890

