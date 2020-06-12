/
3 bedroom apartments
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Gate, NJ
113 E Lakewood Avenue
113 East Lakewood Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sit and feel the bay breeze on your front porch! This cute & charming Ocean Gate Home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom. There is an attic & basement for storage. Credit/Background, Lease Application + Proof of Income is required.
640 E Riviera Avenue
640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River.
515 Stone Harbor Avenue
515 Stone Harbor Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1050 sqft
One of a kind seasonal rental in Ocean Gate available this summer weekly ($1,700), monthly June ($4,000), July ($6,000), or August ($6,500), or take it for the whole season from Memorial Day to Labor Day (ask for pricing).
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Gate
141 Sherman Avenue
141 Sherman Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
If you are looking for the big house to rent for your big family, this is your dream house. Located in a nice neighborhood, this house features: 6 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Gate
908 Tudor Ct
908 Tudor Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 287945 Spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a wonderful East Toms River neighborhood. Sun room, and patio for entertaining outdoors. Call today for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting
99 S Main Street
99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement.
334 Barnegat Boulevard
334 Barnegat Boulevard, Beachwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2431 sqft
Monthly Summer Rental !! Large remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood, just steps to Beachwood's sandy Beach, Mayo Park Playground, Boating & Light House Point Marina.
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
3414 Lisbon Avenue
3414 Lisbon Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is an annual rental at 2200.00 per month the tenant pays the Realtor fee. Or a summer rental June July August September $5500.00 per month Water front 3 bedrooms 1 bath open floor plan fully furnished.
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.
1405 King George Lane
1405 King George Ln, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1706 sqft
LOCATION is everything in a Condo complex. Private & Quiet in Rear. Walk to Pool. Tree Lined View Beyond Decked Courtyard while having maximum privacy off your front balcony & rear deck. Great area behind courtyard for family get-togethers.
56 Hancock Avenue
56 Hancock Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTALS! OCEAN BLOCK! NOW RENTING! NOW THRU LABOR DAY! INCLUDES 3 BEACH PASSES , BEACH BIKES, OUTDOOR PATIO WITH GRILL!
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.
1455 Randolph Street
1455 Randolph Street, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Come see a beautiful fresh 3 bed 2 bath house with lots of extra space and a beautiful backyard come a make this your home
1805 Grand Central Avenue
1805 Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Oceanblock summer rental beautifully appointed. 2800 per week downstairs unit .500 security. 2 badges provided.
58 Gladney Avenue
58 Gladney Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 3 bedroom ranch in Money Island sectionof Toms River. Enclosed front porch. Carpet in 2 bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Fenced yardNo pets, no smokers. Tenant must have minimum credit scores of 620.
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.
2200 S Ocean Avenue
2200 S Ocean Ave, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1152 sqft
WINTER RENTAL SEPTEMBER 15 THROUGH MAY 15ASK ABOUT SUMMER 2021 AVAILABILITY (No availability 2020)Room for the whole family in this beautiful oceanfront 3 bedroom/2 bath gem in S. Seaside Park- one of Jersey Shore's best kept secrets.
1505 Boulevard
1505 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
Summer Rental in a great location. From July - Labor Day Weekend this beautiful property rents on a *weekly basis! Located in the desirable Seaside Park. One short block to Beach and an easy walk to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk & Water park.
139 Lafayette Avenue
139 Lafayette Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
BOOKING NOW FOR SUMMER WEEKLY 2020: LARGE AND METICULOUS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS , LOVELY FOUR-BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH DECKS FRONT AND REAR, MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT UNITS ON A 50 X 120 LOT WITH GAZEBO AND BARBECUE -- GORGEOUS
413 S Ocean Avenue
413 South Ocean Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
Beautiful Ocean Front home available for Summer Rental and Off Season Vacations. Beach access at Street. All the amenities you could ask for. Linens Included. $500 Cleaning Fee. Take a virtual tour and see for yourself.
524 Hollywood Avenue
524 Hollywood Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Hi come see the beautiful house available for rent
