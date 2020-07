Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking bocce court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court parking hot tub

SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $4,000. Across the street from the private - guarded beach which is part of the Ocean Heights Beach Association. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large great room, living room, open concept, beach home, outdoor shower, fenced yard, large deck with awning, 6 person jacuzzi, bocci ball, sleeps 12 with plenty of room for all. master bedroom with full bathroom on main level. home is perfect for that multi-generational family. Please no pets, smoking or vaping.