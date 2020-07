Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Year Round Waterfront Rental just a couple of doors down from the open bay. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath updated kitchen and bathroom. Newer flooring and freshly painted. Nice living room and sun room/3 season room. NO pets or smoking! Month & half security, credit report and background check will be required. Proof of income and employment as well. Minimum of 650 credit score. Tenant insurance will be required too. There is no washer and dryer but there is a place for hook up.