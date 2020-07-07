Amenities

VACANT HOME - EASY TO SHOW! Welcome home to 15 Magnolia Drive. This absolutely impeccable home is a family's dream! The main floor features high ceilings, UPDATED flooring, refinished bathrooms and a gorgeous cozy family room with a fireplace. The Kitchen is ALL NEW! Featuring, NEW cabinets, NEW granite counter tops and all NEW stainless steel appliance package! The upstairs features 4 large bedrooms with all new carpet and paint. The basement is high and dry with plenty of room for all your storage. Can be easily finished. Backs up to the woods with plenty of privacy but close to everything! ALL OF THIS FOR UNDER $400,00!! Don't wait on this one. At this price it will go fast!