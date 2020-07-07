All apartments in Ocean County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

15 Magnolia Drive

15 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15 Magnolia Drive, Ocean County, NJ 08527

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
VACANT HOME - EASY TO SHOW! Welcome home to 15 Magnolia Drive. This absolutely impeccable home is a family's dream! The main floor features high ceilings, UPDATED flooring, refinished bathrooms and a gorgeous cozy family room with a fireplace. The Kitchen is ALL NEW! Featuring, NEW cabinets, NEW granite counter tops and all NEW stainless steel appliance package! The upstairs features 4 large bedrooms with all new carpet and paint. The basement is high and dry with plenty of room for all your storage. Can be easily finished. Backs up to the woods with plenty of privacy but close to everything! ALL OF THIS FOR UNDER $400,00!! Don't wait on this one. At this price it will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
15 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean County, NJ.
What amenities does 15 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 15 Magnolia Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Magnolia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean County.
Does 15 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 Magnolia Drive offers parking.
Does 15 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Magnolia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
No, 15 Magnolia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Magnolia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Magnolia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Magnolia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
