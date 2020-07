Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Ocean City Yearly Rental, Unfurnished. Two bedroom 2nd floor, two full bathroom condo. Brand new Central Air/Heat. Includes Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ceiling Fan, Pool, Jacuzzi. New kitchen floor. Quiet and secluded, this is one of the nicest maintained condo complexes in Ocean City. Back Bay views from the balcony, a bird sanctuary across the street, very large pool and a great location. Looking for long term tenant. Credit Check with good credit Req.