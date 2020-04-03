All apartments in Ocean City
Location

14 Ocean Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

For rent is this single family house, built in 1900, in the Gardens of Ocean City, NJ. This home is perfect for a large family or two to create lasting memories at the beach. In a great location walking distance to the boardwalk, North Street Grill on the beach, TJ's homemade ice cream parlor and a pizza place around the corner. The shared driveway leads you back to an expansive outdoor patio, 2 parking spaces, and a shed. A grill is also included. Weekly Rental Rates: June 27-July 4: $3,800 July 4-July 11: $4,000 July 11-July 18: $4,000 July 18-July 25: $4,000 August 22-August: 29 $3,800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Ocean Road have any available units?
14 Ocean Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Ocean Road have?
Some of 14 Ocean Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Ocean Road currently offering any rent specials?
14 Ocean Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Ocean Road pet-friendly?
No, 14 Ocean Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean City.
Does 14 Ocean Road offer parking?
Yes, 14 Ocean Road does offer parking.
Does 14 Ocean Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Ocean Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Ocean Road have a pool?
No, 14 Ocean Road does not have a pool.
Does 14 Ocean Road have accessible units?
No, 14 Ocean Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Ocean Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Ocean Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Ocean Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Ocean Road does not have units with air conditioning.
