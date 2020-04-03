14 Ocean Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

For rent is this single family house, built in 1900, in the Gardens of Ocean City, NJ. This home is perfect for a large family or two to create lasting memories at the beach. In a great location walking distance to the boardwalk, North Street Grill on the beach, TJ's homemade ice cream parlor and a pizza place around the corner. The shared driveway leads you back to an expansive outdoor patio, 2 parking spaces, and a shed. A grill is also included. Weekly Rental Rates: June 27-July 4: $3,800 July 4-July 11: $4,000 July 11-July 18: $4,000 July 18-July 25: $4,000 August 22-August: 29 $3,800.