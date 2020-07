Amenities

Large, fully renovated Northfield home with 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and two car garage (3,000 sq. ft.). Completely updated. Gorgeous, Huge Island kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Large family room with fireplace. Over sized living room. First floor bedroom. All bathrooms feature granite and tile. Gigantic master suite. Private setting with circular driveway. There is nothing like this available in Northfield.