2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:51 PM
106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Plainfield, NJ
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North Plainfield
401 HWY 22
401 US Highway 22, North Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly renovated two bedroom condo on the second floor; Building 22 unit H. Laundry on site. One assigned parking plus visitor's parking. Included in the rent is heat and water; tenant pays electric.
Results within 1 mile of North Plainfield
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
127 E 9TH ST
127 E 9th St, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Wonderful 2 family home. Historic neighborhood-near highways, shopping and NYC/Newark transportation.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Watchung
811 SOMERSET ST
811 Somerset Street, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1836 sqft
Fabulous upscale furnished one level living on the top floor of this mid rise building.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
610 W 8th St
610 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bhatroom - Property Id: 249705 Newly renovated townhouse with balcony on 2nd Flr, private patio, enclosed patio 1st floor, access to common area, all new appliances, 2 parking spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
1038-52 W 7TH ST 12
1038-52 West 7th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Large an spacious townhome with large master suite, large kitchen with breakfast island, private yard, assigned parking space, and other updates. Close to all public transportation. Laundry in unit.
Results within 5 miles of North Plainfield
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
Last updated July 14 at 06:30 PM
79 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
15 Units Available
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
19 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
522 HUNTER AVE
522 Hunter Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in this immaculate, spacious 2 bdrm 1/2 duplex with 3 floors of living space! Laundry hookup in bsmnt,, large eat in kitchen, hardwd flrs in bdrms and finished basement with laundry hook up Use of deck & backyard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
450 PARK AVE
450 Park Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Beautiful condo for rent. Steps to town and NYC transportation. Washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances are included. Unit has central air, hardwood floors and granite counter tops. It's a very open open floor plan. Elevator in building.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
1135 W 8th St
1135 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1050 sqft
Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1793 E 2ND ST
1793 East 2nd Street, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Apartment for rent with 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Steps from downtown Scotch Plains and NYC transportation.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2201 TIMBER OAKS RD
2201 Timber Oaks Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
896 sqft
Well maintained North Edison end unit townhouse features two bedroom one bath, eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Wood floor throughout and newer paint. In unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
New Providence
76 HIGH ST
76 High Street, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor unit offering new kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, updated bath, living room and diningf room, freshly painted interior,HW floors and access to a full basement.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fanwood
233 LAGRANDE AVE
233 La Grande Ave, Fanwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 233 LAGRANDE AVE in Fanwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
411 W NORTH AVE
411 North Ave W, Westfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to the Northside!! Featuring 20 brand new luxury apartments in the heart of downtown Westfield, where your front door is steps to the Raritan Valley train line for a quick ride into Newark, Hoboken & Manhattan for work or play.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
634 English Court - 1
634 English Court, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room.
Results within 10 miles of North Plainfield
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
40 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
11 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
