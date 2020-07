Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill

Newly renovated two bedroom condo on the second floor; Building 22 unit H. Laundry on site. One assigned parking plus visitor's parking. Included in the rent is heat and water; tenant pays electric. Enjoy the amenities-outdoor pool, BBQ, playground & basketball court. Tenant pays $100 per year for pool use. Easy access to shopping, major highways & transportation to NYC.